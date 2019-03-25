Nayanthara lashes out at Radha Ravi for his comments, labels him a misogynist role model!

Senior actor Radha Ravi’s comments against Nayanthara at the trailer launch of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam kicked off a huge storm in Kollywood, with attention coming in from all ends. Many celebrities, who even decided to stay quiet during the times of MeToo, rose up to the occasion and called out Radha Ravi for his continuous cheap shots at women. Replying to this, Nayanthara came up with a strong statement this afternoon, something that she does not usually do.

Her long statement read, “I rarely issue public statements, as I have always allowed my professional work to speak for itself. However desperate times mandate desperate measures. Today, I am compelled to issue a detailed statement so as to clarify my own position and also to champion the cause of women who bear the brunt of male insensitivities and sexism. First & foremost, it is my bounden duty to place on record my sincere thanks and deepest appreciation to the President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Thiru MK Stalin for swiftly taking action against misogynistic speeches of Thiru Radha Ravi. My sincere thanks to you sir.”

“At the outset, I would like to remind Mr Radha Ravi and the likes of misogynists like him that they were also given birth by a woman. By demeaning the status of women and passing sexist remarks, these retarded me get a feeling of machismo. I feel terribly sorry for the way they treat women in an opinionated way and my empathy remains with all the women who live in the families of these ’macho’ men. As an actor of considerable seniority and work experience, Mr Radha Ravi should have led the younger generation by example, instead, he has chosen to take up the role of a misogynist ‘role model’. These are troubled times for women, as women are establishing themselves predominantly in every field of public life and asserting their due place in this era of meritocracy. When actors like Mr Radha Ravi fall out of business and become irrelevant, they tend to rely on cheap popularity tactics in order to grab some limelight,” read the statement, which mirrored Nayanthara’s angst against people like Radha Ravi who make use of the mic at several events to bring out various speeches which demean women.

Continuing, Nayanthara said, “What remains ghastly shocking about his male chauvinistic speeches are that he never ceases to get applause and laughs from some members of the audience. As long as the audience encourage sexist remarks, speakers like Mr.Radha Ravi will continue to thrive on misogyny and cracking of denigrating jokes against women. I strongly urge well-intentioned citizens and my beloved fans to deeply discourage the behaviour of the likes of Mr.Radha Ravi. Notwithstanding the aforesaid advisory, through this statement I would like to strongly register my condemnation and protest against the derogatory speeches made by Mr.Radha Ravi against women and children in general and me in specific. God has been amply kind in giving me wonderful professional opportunities and the affectionate movie-goers of Tamil Nadu have amply rewarded me for my good performances. Irrespective of all negative remarks and aspersions cast upon me, I shall continue to take up the multi-faceted roles of Sita, ghost, Goddess, friend, wife, lover, so on and so forth with the sole intention of providing maximum entertainment to my fans.”

Nayanthara also put out a question to the Nadigar Sangam, saying “Lastly, my humble question to the South Indian Artistes' Association (Nadigar Sangam) :- Will you set up the Internal Complaints Committee as per the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s dictum and commence an internal inquiry as per Vishakha Guidelines???”

Her closing lines included, “Once again, thanking all the good hearts that have stood by me yet again supporting me through this little phase of negativity! Now, Getting back to work! With God’s Grace and your unconditional Love as always!”

The actress is now busy shooting for her portions in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming sports drama which is tentatively titled Thalapathy63.