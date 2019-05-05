  3. Regional
Nayanthara to get engaged to her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan this year end?

Regional

Nayanthara to get engaged to her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan by the year end?

It is rumoured that Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara would be getting engaged.

back
DarbarnayantharaPrabhu Devar Thaana Serndha KoottamTrending In SouthVignesh Shivan
nextMaragadha Naanayam ARK Saravanan’s next with Arya has been titled Minnal Veeran

within