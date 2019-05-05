Nayanthara to get engaged to her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan by the year end?

In Com Staff May 05 2019, 5.12 pm May 05 2019, 5.12 pm

Nayanthara’s career has seen an upward trend since her comeback into the industry in 2013. She took a break from acting between 2011 to 2013 while she was dating actor turned director Prabhu Deva. After they parted ways, Nayanthara came back strong with successive hits. She is now considered as the Lady Superstar in South Indian industry, one of the very few heroines to have a box office business close to top commercial heroes. She is currently dating Vignesh Shivan, a popular Tamil screenwriter, filmmaker, actor, and lyricist who was last seen helming the Suriya starrer Thaana Serndha Koottam. Though they have not made their relationship status official, everybody in the K-Town knows that Vignesh Shivan is the boyfriend of Nayanthara.

Now reports suggest that the duo has decided to take their relationship to the next level. It is rumoured that Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara would be getting engaged later this year and their wedding would take place sometime early next year. A few weeks back, photos of Nayanthara meeting Vignesh Shivan were circulated online and that’s when it was speculated that Vignesh Shivan’s mom wants him to get married immediately. We are not sure what’s true and what’s not at this point, let’s wait for an official announcement from the couple.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been dating for over four years now without any major issues. Even recently when Nayanthara had gone to Mumbai for the shooting of Darbar, Vignesh Shivan accompanied her. Even when Nayanthara signs back to back films, she somehow finds time to go on a vacation to the USA with Vignesh Shivan once in a while. That shows that their relationship is only getting stronger with every passing day.