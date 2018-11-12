Nayanthara to get her share of political fire in Aramm 2!

After a couple of big blockbusters this year in Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal, Lady Superstar Nayanthara is now shooting for her horror thriller Airaa, in which she essays a dual role for the first time in her career. The film was initially planned as a Christmas weekend release, but it looks like it will be pushed further thanks to the heavy traffic which is already lined up for the specific weekend.

And now, it looks like Nayanthara will soon be starting work on the Aramm sequel which has been in the brew for quite a while. Gopi Nainar, who is on the verge of completing his ongoing film with Jai and Aishwariya Rajesh, will be helming this project with plans to take it on floors by the start of 2019. As Aramm’s end showcased the actress taking a bigger stride towards politics, the sequel will throw more light on her next steps in the ring and how she grows as a politician.

Apart from her women-centric films, Nayanthara has Viswasam with Thala Ajith and also the Sivakarthikeyan film directed by Rajesh of Boss Engira Baskaran fame. While she was the frontrunner for Kamal Haasan’s Indian sequel, it looks like she has now brushed it away to sign Thalapathy Vijay’s next with Atlee. Confirmations awaited!