All those who follow Tamil cinema will be aware that Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are a couple now. While Nayanthara does not appear to have a social media presence, her beau Vignesh Shivan is active on social media and regularly shares the couple’s photographs with lovey-dovey quotes. Nayanthara has neither confirmed nor denied their relationship although Kollywood corridors say that they are living together, at present. Now, we have an astrologer who has predicted that the Aramm actress would get married in 2019, for sure.

A young astrologer named Balaji Haasan from Salem, in a TV interview has stated that Nayanthara is sure to get married this year if the horoscope that he has of hers is the right one. Balaji has also correctly predicted the outcome of the semi-final line up of the Cricket World Cup, in January itself, when he said India, Australia, England, and New Zealand would be making it to the top four. He had also predicted that India would either face England or New Zealand in the semi-final and that only a new team will win the World Cup, ruling out India and Australia, who have won the tournament earlier. True to his words, England won the World Cup beating New Zealand in the final.

If his predictions on Nayanthara also turn out to be true, the lady superstar would be getting married in 2019. He also stated that she would have two hits in 2019. Not just Nayanthara, Balaji also mentioned that Vijay’s Bigil will be as successful as his earlier film with AR Murugadoss, Thuppakki. Similarly, he said Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai also would be a hit. Coming to Nayanthara, she has her much-awaited Kolaiyuthir Kaalam and Vijay starrer Bigil in Tamil, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in Telugu and the Malayalam film Love Action Drama, awaiting release later in 2019.