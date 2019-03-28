Nayanthara was not the first choice to play Bhavani reveals Airaa's director Sarjun

In Com Staff March 28 2019, 12.51 pm March 28 2019, 12.51 pm

Nayanthara’s Airaa is all set to release tomorrow and the anticipation levels among her fans are extremely high. The actress will be seen in double roles in this film and reportedly both the characters are completely contrasting characters and thus fans cannot wait to see the film hit the screens! She plays dual roles in this film, one being an urbanised woman, while the other is that of a village lady, called Bhavani. But apparently, Nayanthara was not the first choice for Bhavani.

In a recent interview the director of the film, Sarjun, said, “Initially, she wasn't supposed to play the character, Bhavani. But as we were scripting, Bhavani's character gained in strength. Everyone in the team wondered why she shouldn’t play this role too. So we pitched it to her but only after we thoroughly decided everything that had to be done — the makeup needed to be different, the shooting schedules would get more complicated. But we knew the film would get bigger. When we asked her, she took a couple of days to decide. She wanted a makeup test; we did one in black and white, and she was convinced.”Now, isn’t that interesting? The trailer which was released earlier showed that the modern day Nayanthara sets on a project to do a video on showcasing fake ghosts, and it looks like that leads her into encountering a real ghost. Needless to say, the actress looks beautiful as Bhavani and we simply cannot think of anyone else who could play the role!