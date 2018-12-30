Nayanthara's Airaa to ride along with Ajith's Viswasam

Numero uno South heroine Nayanthara would be having a really busy 2019, which will begin for her with the release of Viswasam on January 10th. She shares the screen space with Thala Ajith in this Siva directorial, which is keenly expected by fans and movie buffs. Nayan would also be having her long in the making Kolaiyuthir Kaalam releasing soon after Viswasam.

The ‘Lady Superstar’ has now also completed shooting of Airaa, an intense horror thriller directed by Sarjun and produced by KJR Studios, who are also the distributors of Viswasam. The teaser of Airaa will be launched in early January. KJR will also be attaching Airaa’s teaser along with the theatrical prints of Viswasam to further the reach of the film among the masses.

Airaa will either be released on February 14th or March 28th depending on the Kollywood release pipeline, according to sources close to the team. Airaa’s director Sarjun’s first film Echcharikkai was met with fair reviews but couldn’t do much in theaters. He is expected to crack a box office winner with Airaa, thanks to the presence of Nayanthara. The film is also expected to be different from the other horror thrillers, with Nayanthara in a never seen before avatar.