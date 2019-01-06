Nayanthara's Airaa's intriguing teaser is among the very best

Nayanthara’s Airaa had its teaser launched on Saturday evening and the response has been tremendous. It’s an intriguing promo cut which will arrest your attention completely. You are bound to pause and rewind multiple times to make sense of some of the shots in the teaser. It is well cut by Karthik Jogesh and serves the purpose as a tremendous first impression of the film. Nayanthara is seen in dual roles for the first time in her career. Her dark skinned look is a revelation while we also see her in her usual fair self. A butterfly which keeps floating in some scenes adds to the intrigue factor.

After Maya, Aramm, Kolamavu Kokila and Imaikka Nodigal, Airaa looks like another addition to the Lady Superstar’s long and enviable list of ‘solo hits’. Director Sarjun, in his sophomore outing, makes all the right moves in what looks like a suspense thriller with mystery and horror elements. Priyanka Ravindran is in charge of the story and screenplay. The teaser’s closing dialogue leaves a lasting impression; its background score by Sundaramurthy also adds to the eerie, thrilling mood. Kalaiarasan and popular online VJ Mathevan are some of the other popular names spotted in the teaser.

This Airaa teaser will also be played along with Viswasam in theatres from January 10th. It must be noted that Airaa’s producers KJR Studios are the TN distributors of Viswasam.