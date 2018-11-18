image
Sunday, November 18th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Nayanthara’s Kolaiyuthir Kaalam gets ready for a January showdown!

Regional

Nayanthara’s Kolaiyuthir Kaalam gets ready for a January showdown!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   November 18 2018, 1.24 pm
back
EntertainmentKolaiyuthir Kaalamnayanthararegional
nextHere are the latest details on Netflix’s Baahubali prequel!
ALSO READ

Gulshan Kumar biopic: Kamal Anand in trouble for announcing a documentary on music legend

Suriya calls Kaatrin Mozhi his wife's career best

GVP’s Sarvam Thaala Mayam seems to be a hit before its release!