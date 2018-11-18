Nayanthara’s Kolaiyuthir Kaalam gets ready for a January showdown!

With two big blockbusters to her name, Lady Superstar Nayanthara is carrying positivity on her shoulders as she is busy shooting for her next film Airaa, a horror thriller in which she essays a dual role for the first time in her career. Directed by Sarjun, who is known for his controversial short films Lakshmi and Maa, the film is in its final stage of shoot and will hit the screens in the first quarter of 2019.

But what comes as a surprise on the actress’ birthday is the announcement on her long pending horror thriller Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, which has been announced as a January 2019 release by the makers. With huge delays and silence surrounding the Chakri Toleti directorial, doubts came up that the film was dropped due to funding issues and it would take time to see its release. However, the producer Mathialagan came up with a tweet last night stating that the film will arrive in January 2019.

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and is said to be inspired from the Hollywood thriller Hush.

On the other hand, Nayanthara is looking to have a great start to the year with Thala Ajith’s Viswasam, in which she plays the lead heroine. The Siva directorial has fixed its spot for a Pongal release on January 15th.