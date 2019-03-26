Nayanthara's Kolaiyuthir Kaalam producer regrets the Radha Ravi episode

At the recent trailer launch event of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Radha Ravi’s sexist comments against the film’s lead actress Nayanthara received a lot of flak, and rightfully so. There are also a lot of comments about the people who were cheering and clapping when Radha Ravi was making these cheap comments without any thought or sense; people are also questioning why no one dared to intervene Radha Ravi and stop him then and there on the stage. One of the producers of the film, V.Mathiyalagan of Etcetera Entertainment, and also a relative of Radha Ravi, has said that Radha Ravi was definitely at fault and expressed his apology to Nayanthara on behalf of Radha Ravi while speaking to a news daily.

“None of the people associated with the film could attend the event, unfortunately. Nayanthara doesn’t attend promotional events generally and I didn’t approach her for this event either. I arranged this trailer launch event with a good heart and decided to call industry seniors to get their blessings for our film. Radha Ravi shouldn’t have spoken like that on stage; I was not sure if intervening him on stage would be a good idea due to the presence of a large media contingent and other industry personnel. We usually invite people to talk about our film. I feel really bad for how all of this turned out,” he said.

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam is in the news for all the wrong reasons. The fairly impressive trailer which was launched at this event has been overshadowed completely by this needless episode from Radha Ravi!