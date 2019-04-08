Nayanthara's Kolaiyuthir Kaalam to soon follow Mr Local, will release in May

Lmk April 08 2019, 4.16 pm April 08 2019, 4.16 pm

Nayanthara’s upcoming thriller Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, directed by Chakri Toleti, was recently in the news for all the wrong reasons due to actor Radha Ravi’s speech at the trailer launch event. He made some untoward comments against Nayanthara and it snowballed into a huge controversy. Almost everyone was of the opinion that Radha Ravi had crossed the line and that he was a serial offender. Nayanthara responded with a sharp statement; a lot of her industry colleagues also stood up for her. Nayanthara’s partner, Vignesh Shivan had tweeted that Kolaiyuthir Kaalam was a film which was incomplete and that the event was needless. The makers weren’t too happy with his opinions about the film’s status.

The Kolaiyuthir Kaalam team (producer V Mathiyalagan and distributor Star Polaris Pictures LLP) have now sent out a press statement with some positive updates about the film and its release plan. The film is ready to be censored and it will hit the screens either in the 2nd or 3rd week of May. The exact release date will be announced once the film is censored. So, it’s going to be two Nayanthara films in May, as her Mr. Local is slated to release on May 1st.

Nayanthara’s recent Airaa has meanwhile fizzled out at the box office after underwhelming reviews and public word of mouth. The film was overshadowed by Super Deluxe in the urban centers while it dropped in the mass centers too after its opening weekend. She would be looking to bounce back to winning ways with her twin May releases.