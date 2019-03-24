Nayanthara's Kolaiyuthir Kaalam trailer will give you all the scary feels!

Lady superstar Nayanthara is currently on a roll. The actress wowed the audiences with Viswasam and now she is ready with two other films - Airaa and Kolaiyuthir Kaalam. While Airaa is a completely female-oriented film which will see her in dual roles, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, which was a shelved project till now, is a thrilling horror fest. Nayanthara has already impressed us with the trailer of Airaa and now, the makers of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam have released their film’s trailer too! Filled with scary scenes and eerie music, the trailer has hit all the right chords!

The one minute and thirty seconds long trailer is a scary ride and it sure makes us feel that this film will be worth the audiences' time. Nayanthara seems to be stuck in a haunted mansion and she has a speech disability. While she is seen exploring the house, all sorts of horrific things happen. From crying sounds of children to sudden appearances of ghostly figures, this film is all set to give us a real big scare. The trailer ends with Nayanthara being dropped to the floor and ghastly music begins in the background.

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam also has Bhoomika Chawala, Rohini Hattingadi and Malayalam actor Prathap Pothen in supporting roles. The cinematography of the film is handled by Corey Geryak and the editing is done by Rameshwar Bhagat. Nayanthara seems to be liking the horror thriller genre as not only this film but her next Airaa also follows the same genre. She will also be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy with Chiranjeevi.