In Com Staff April 22 2019, 12.05 pm April 22 2019, 12.05 pm

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is one of the most sought after actresses not just in Kollywood but Tollywood too! She is currently working on Thalapathy 63 with Vijay, under Atlee's direction. We had earlier reported that Nayanthara would be joining hands for a new project with director Milind Rau, of Aval fame. This new venture is also reported to be produced by Nayan's beau Vignesh Shivn. Now, we have an interesting update on this project.

An industry insider states, "Pre-production work for Nayanthara's project with director Milind Rau is nearly over. The unit is all set to begin shooting towards the end of May or the first week of June!" Director Milind Rau made his debut with the 2013 movie Kadhal 2 Kalyanam, starring Arya's brother Sathya and Divya in the lead. This movie got only a lukewarm response but he returned with a bang through the 2017 horror movie Aval, starring Siddharth and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead! Now, there are also reports that he is likely to direct a movie with Rana Daggubati in the lead.

Nayanthara's new project with Aval director Milind Rau to begin soon!

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is awaiting the release of her Mr Local, with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, directed by M Rajesh. The movie was to originally have hit screens on May 1 but has now been postponed and will instead be releasing on May 17! Nayan has also completed work on her Malayalam movie Love Action Drama, with Nivin Pauly in the lead and the movie is reportedly in the post-production stage now. This new project will be Vignesh Shivn's maiden production venture. Also, he is busy with the pre-production work of his upcoming movie with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, to be produced by Lyca Productions. Stay tuned for updates...