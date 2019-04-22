image
Nayanthara's new project with Aval director Milind Rau to begin soon!

Nayanthara would be joining hands for a new project with director Milind Rau, of Aval fame. This new venture is also reported to be produced by Nayanthara's beau Vignesh Shivn.

