Nayanthara's producer to release Thala Ajith's next biggie

Thala Ajith's fans had plenty of reasons to cheer about on Friday morning as it was announced that the Tamil Nadu theatrical release rights of the film have been bagged by KJR Studios, the producers of Aramm and Gulebagavali. The firm is also producing Nayanthara's 63rd film, being directed by Sarjun.

We also hear that KJR has sold all the individual territories in TN to other buyers. The market buzz is that they will also be producing a film with Ajith in the near future.

Viswasam will be released for Pongal in January 2019. The shoot of the film is nearing the finish line and the team has shot majorly in the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Ajith predominantly sports an aged look in this film with white hair and beard. For a brief portion, he will be sporting dark hair and beard. He will be having two shades of characters in the film and his fans can’t wait to see him on the big screen as more than a year has passed since the release of Vivegam.

Viswasam is expected to be a commercial mass entertainer from director Siva, just like Veeram and Vedalam. The writers of Irumbu Thirai are also collaborating with Siva on the film's content.