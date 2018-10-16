Nayanthara’s role in Sivakarthikeyan’s next to excite fans!

Even though Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara were seen opposite each other in Velaikkaran, they didn’t have too many scenes together as the content of the film thrived upon an important subject and not their romantic track. However, in Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film with Rajesh, Nayanthara has a strong role and will be seen for the entire runtime of the film.

Sources indicate that Nayanthara’s role here will be quite similar to that of Vijayashanti in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Mannan – a strict and majestic character. The yet-to-be-titled project is rolling out as an out-and-out comic caper which lies within the comfort zone of Sivakarthikeyan. The actor would be aiming to please his fans after the nosedive of his recent venture Seema Raja, which was just a below average grosser at the box office.

On the other hand, Nayanthara’s career is looking as great as possible, with both her women-centric ventures in Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal turning fruitful. The actress now has Airaa, the upcoming horror thriller directed by Sarjun along with Ajith’s biggie Viswasam which is now in its final stages of shoot. Sources say that the gorgeous lady is also in talks for Kamal Haasan’s Indian sequel, which will start rolling by the end of the year.