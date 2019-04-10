Nazriya Nazim, Shobana and Suresh Gopi come together for Anoop Sathyan's debut directorial

In Com Staff April 10 2019, 7.53 pm April 10 2019, 7.53 pm

Nazriya Nazim recently made her acting comeback with Anjali Menon’s Koode. The actress was highly praised for this film and now we hear that the actress is all set to be seen next in Anoop Sathyan’s next film. For the uninitiated, Anoop is the son of veteran director Sathyan Anthikad. The yet-to-be titled film is still in the pre-production stage and the film will have two other stars Suresh Gopi and Shobana. Both Shobana and Nazriya will be playing the lead roles.

When we spoke to our source, they said, “Yes, Nazriya has been roped in as the second leading lady apart from Shobana. The film will be a fun-filled family entertainer and an official announcement will be made as soon as all the paperwork is done. The film is set in Chennai and Suresh plays a very important role in the film.” The director had earlier revealed that it will not be another typical Suresh Gopi movie. In fact, Nazriya and Shobana will have very strong roles.

The movie is slated to go on floors by June and Anoop himself will be scripting the movie. More details on the cast and crew of the film are awaited! Shobhana has been away from movies for a while now. Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi is currently busy as the BJP candidate contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Thrissur. Interestingly, Suresh and Shobana are reuniting after 14 years and fans are no doubt extremely excited. The film will see Nazriya in a funny role and it has been quite long since her fans have been waiting for her to announce her future projects.