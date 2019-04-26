  3. Regional
Neetu Chandra wants to share screen space with Thala Ajith in a Bollywood film

Regional

Neetu Chandra wants to share screen space with Thala Ajith in a Bollywood film

Actress Neetu Chandra feels it would be a blessing for Hindi cinema if Ajith agrees to act in a Hindi film.

back
Bayview Projects LLPBoney KapoorNeetu ChandraNerkonda PaarvaiThala AjithTrending In South
nextQuickies 26th April 2019: Avengers: Endgame: Thanos snap hits google, Twinkle Khanna on PM Modi & Akshay Kumar interview, Rami Malek in Bond 25 and more...

within