Neetu Chandra wants to share screen space with Thala Ajith in a Bollywood film

In Com Staff April 26 2019, 6.36 pm April 26 2019, 6.36 pm

Thala Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai is right now in the post-production stages and the film has been scheduled to hit the screens on August 10, 2019. The buzz around the film is super high and Ajith fans are eagerly waiting to witness this courtroom drama on the big screen as it promises to show the star actor in a new dimension. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor for Bayview Projects LLP and he had recently seen the rushes featuring Ajith. He shared his excitement on Twitter and said that he is elated after watching Ajith's performance in the shots.

He also revealed that he has three action based scripts in Hindi, for Ajith and would be glad if he accepts to do one and make his Bollywood debut. This tweet came up from Boney after looking at the visuals of Nerkonda Paarvai and it looks like Ajith has impressed his producer. Actress Neetu Chandra has now replied to Boney's tweet stating that she would love to be a part of the film and share screen space with Ajith. Neetu also added that Ajith is her favourite actor and said that it would be a blessing for Hindi cinema if Ajith agrees to act in a Hindi film.

Neetu Chandra has acted in notable Tamil films such as Theeratha Vilayattu Pillai, Yavarum Nalam, Aadhi Bhagavan, to name a few. She has also made special song appearances in films like Yuddham Sei and Si 3. Will Neetu's desired wish get fulfilled? Will she share screen space with Ajith in the future? Let's keep our fingers crossed.