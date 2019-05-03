Neeya 2 trailer review: Jai and Raai Laxmi’s film seems intriguing, the graphic works looks tacky

In Com Staff May 03 2019, 11.37 pm May 03 2019, 11.37 pm

It is the season of sequels and that too of horror and supernatural types. The recently released Kanchana 3 received the flak of the critics but the audiences don’t seem to concur with them and that is demonstrated by the superb box office collections for the film. On May 10 we will have one more sequel, one that is a little different from the ghost franchises we have seen till now. Neeya 2 is the sequel of Neeya released in the year 1979 which featured Kamal Haasan and Sripriya. It was about a snake taking revenge on humans.

It was a time when films on divine beings and snakes were the fad and Neeya also fell in this rut. Cut to 2019 and four decades later we have the sequel to this snake revenge saga which is directed by L Suresh and produced by Sridhar Arunachalam. The team released the trailer of the film. If one is familiar with the old story, they can easily get the feel of the sequel. For others, Neeya is a film which is about the revenge of a snake, a feminine one at that, avenging the murder of its partner snake which was killed by a human, when the reptiles were mating.

Therefore, when you know the story, you can understand the trailer of Neeya 2. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar obviously plays the lady snake which is on its mission to kill Jai who must have killed the partner of the snake in the previous birth. The trailer showcases these moods with a bit of sleaze too. There are three women artists in the form of Rai Laxmi, Catherine Tresa and Varalaxmi. Looks like Neeya 2 has some amount of CG work which could not have been possible in the 1979 version. Neeya 2 releases next week on May 10.