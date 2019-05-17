Nelson Venkatesan used a real rat for his film Monster? Read the deets here...

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 8.51 pm May 17 2019, 8.51 pm

Director Nelson Venkatesan and SJ Suryah’s Monster released on May 17th and it has been getting tremendous feedback from the critics and the audience. The story revolves around a rat troubling a household and how it creates problems for the protagonist and his mental peace. What is extremely interesting about this film is that in a recent interview the director shared that the rat used in the film is actually not a CGI one! In fact, the director shared with a leading media that he wanted to get the real feeling on camera so used a live rat! Isn’t that absolutely interesting?

Talking to the media, the director said, “I felt it was necessary for the script. The excitement of watching a real rat do such things would be lost if we animate it. We neither had the budget or timeline to do it anyway. I feel CG has made filmmakers lazy. A filmmaker should opt for a VFX sequence only if he can’t create it in reality.” He also added, “We can’t instruct a rat to act out a scene, obviously. We just had to go with the flow. For instance, if the rat had to run through a tunnel, it might do it in the second shot or the twentieth shot, it wasn’t up to us. But seeing the result of the final take on the monitor got us excited.”

Talking about all the research he did, the director said, “I watched a lot of documentaries about rats and interacted with a lot of people who had experience handling them. Rats have been showcased as cute, tiny and meek creatures but I wanted to show it as a monster.” Well, it sure paid off as the audience completely love this family entertainer that the director has made for them!