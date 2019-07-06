Director Teja, who began his journey as a cinematographer, is a well-known name in the Telugu film industry. His debut film as a director was Chithram, in the year 2000, that had Reemma Sen and Udhay Kiran as the leads. This film was a massive hit and Teja established his credentials as a filmmaker. Since then, the director has helmed films like Nijam with Mahesh Babu, Jayam with Nithiin, Nuvvu Nenu with Uday Kiran, and Nene Raju Nene Manthri with Rana Daggubati, to name a few. His recent directorial was Sita, which starred Kajal Aggarwal, Bellamkonda Srinivas and Sonu Sood in the lead. The film, unfortunately, did not do well and was declared a flop.
Success and failures are part and parcel of the game in the film industry and Teja has moved on to his next. Sources close to the actor revealed, “Teja is, of course, upset that Sita did not do well but that does not mean he is going to be stuck in one place. He is already preparing for his next. He started the groundwork for his next venture which will be a multi-starrer. This film is expected to be high on emotions and at the same time entertaining too. Teja is not done with the script as yet and is fine-tuning it right now. Once he has done that, he would initiate the process of casting!”
Teja also has a reputation of giving opportunities to and working with newcomers and it is believed that he would do the same for this project also. Although his last venture Sita did not do well, the theme of the film was liked by many. The film, a woman-centric one, had Kajal Aggarwal in the lead and it is said that till date Sita is the only film where Kajal's acting potential was brought to the fore. Coincidentally, it was Teja who introduced Kajal in Tollywood, through his Lakshmi Kalyanam. His films had always held women in high esteem and one would like to believe that even in his next film, it would be maintained. We wish Teja the best!