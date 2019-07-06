In Com Staff July 06 2019, 3.32 pm July 06 2019, 3.32 pm

Director Teja, who began his journey as a cinematographer, is a well-known name in the Telugu film industry. His debut film as a director was Chithram, in the year 2000, that had Reemma Sen and Udhay Kiran as the leads. This film was a massive hit and Teja established his credentials as a filmmaker. Since then, the director has helmed films like Nijam with Mahesh Babu, Jayam with Nithiin, Nuvvu Nenu with Uday Kiran, and Nene Raju Nene Manthri with Rana Daggubati, to name a few. His recent directorial was Sita, which starred Kajal Aggarwal, Bellamkonda Srinivas and Sonu Sood in the lead. The film, unfortunately, did not do well and was declared a flop.

Success and failures are part and parcel of the game in the film industry and Teja has moved on to his next. Sources close to the actor revealed, “Teja is, of course, upset that Sita did not do well but that does not mean he is going to be stuck in one place. He is already preparing for his next. He started the groundwork for his next venture which will be a multi-starrer. This film is expected to be high on emotions and at the same time entertaining too. Teja is not done with the script as yet and is fine-tuning it right now. Once he has done that, he would initiate the process of casting!”