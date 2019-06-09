Lmk June 09 2019, 7.03 pm June 09 2019, 7.03 pm

Sivakarthikeyan’s sophomore production venture Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja (NNOR) is set for a good release coming Friday, June 14. There will be a few other films, such as Kolaiyuthir Kaalam and Suttu Pidikka Utharavu, to compete with this youthful comedy - satire entertainer. The recent audio launch of the film threw the spotlight on it, thanks mainly to Siva’s presence at the event and his explosive speech about his career. The film’s director Karthik Venugopalan has already made his mark on the internet as a smart, well-aware creator. He is eager to see how mainstream film audiences receive NNOR.

Karthik says, "The journey of Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja has been a mixed bag of fun, energy and emotions. We loved each and every day shaping up this film, which is a satire laced with fun and a social message. While narrating the script to Sivakarthikeyan brother, I was slightly doubtful about whether he would give his approval. But the way he enjoyed my narration instilled more confidence in me, and also a sense of responsibility to deliver a sound output. Hearing positive comments from him after watching the final cut of the film relaxed me considerably."

Karthik also talks about his young set of actors, most of whom are already popular for their work in television and the online space. “Rio is very sincere and dedicated, and consistently keeps working on his performance. RJ Vignesh Kanth will be seen throughout the film. Debutante Shirin Kanchwala kept putting in her best efforts despite her language barrier. Nanjil Sampath sir is definitely going to become an integral part of many more movies, due to his unique charisma.”