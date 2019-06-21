In Com Staff June 21 2019, 8.47 pm June 21 2019, 8.47 pm

Nerkonda Paarvai directed by H Vinoth, starring the mighty Ajith Kumar, is all set to hit the screens on the 10th of August. There are also talks that it might release earlier but there is no official confirmation on it. Meanwhile, one of the popular TV reality shows in Tamil - Bigg Boss Season 3 is set to commence from this Sunday, the 23rd of June. We have an exclusive update on one of the contestants on this program. Abirami Venkatachalam, who plays an important role in Nerkonda Paarvai, will be a participant in this reality show.

Our sources state, “Abirami Venkatachalam, who is awaiting the release of her debut film in Tamil - Nerkonda Paarvai, will be competing with 14 other contestants in Season 3 of Bigg Boss.” This show has gained a lot of popularity as well as flak over the last two years since it went on air. Kamal Haasan is hosting this show for the third consecutive year and the tagline for this season is “This is not only a show... It is our life” and it is expected to have its finale on October 6th. Meanwhile, there is also a case slapped against the telecast of this program, seeking a ban on it. An advocate by name Sudhan has asked that the program be certified by the Indian Broadcasting Federation before it is telecast. In his petition, he had stated that the contestants dressed glamorously and spoke double meaning statements and termed that these would be detrimental for the morals of the society.

Coming to Abirami Venkatachalam, she reprises the role of Falak Ali played by Kirti Kulhari in the Hindi film Pink, in Nerkonda Paarvai and had recently shared her experience of working in the film. According to Abhirami, Nerkonda Paarvai is one of the best things to have happened in her life. About Ajith, Abhirami says that it was like she had flown to the sky, touched a star and landed back on earth. She lauds him as the best human she has ever met.