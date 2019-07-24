In Com Staff July 24 2019, 4.48 pm July 24 2019, 4.48 pm

Thala Ajith’s next film Nerkonda Paarvai has been on everyone’s mind for quite some time now. When the trailer of the film released, fans fell in love with Ajith’s powerful acting and all the emotions involved in the trailer. This film, as already known, is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit film Pink. The film stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in lead roles and Rangaraj Pandey and Adhik Ravichandran in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release on August 8. While the theme song of the film is already out, producer Boney Kapoor has now made another big announcement! Taking to Twitter, he revealed that Agalaathey - a soulful track from the film, will be released on tomorrow (Thursday).

Along with the song’s poster, which features Ajith and Vidya, Boney wrote that the song will be out tomorrow at 6 pm and it is a mesmerising track. He also asked all the fans to look out for the Ajith and Vidya combo! From the looks of it, the song will be a romantic number between the two and it looks really interesting. This is obviously a major update, as it confirms that Vidya will be seen as Ajith’s romantic partner in this flick. This seems a bit different from the original film and it will be interesting to see what kind of additional flavour her character brings in to the plot. Ajith will be seen reprising Amitabh Bachchan’s role from the Hindi film.

Take a look at Boney Kapoor's tweet: