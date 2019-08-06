In Com Staff August 06 2019, 2.52 pm August 06 2019, 2.52 pm

The much-awaited Ajith starrer titled Nerkonda Paarvai is releasing worldwide on August 8, but special premieres have commenced already. The movie’s first world premiere happened in Singapore, early on Tuesday, and hours before the show began, producer Boney Kapoor posted a heartwarming tweet, remembering his deceased wife and yesteryear acting legend Sridevi, while thanking Ajith Kumar and the crew over the successful release of the movie. He also added that he would cherish this film forever as it is closely associated with him. The film has also been screened to the media and press in Chennai this morning and the reviews have majorly been positive. Ajith Kumar's performance and the seamless writing in the screenplay has got a rousing reception among the media journals.

Most moviegoers recall the cameo that Ajith did in the Tamil version of Sridevi’s English Vinglish. Sridevi herself wanted to make a movie with Ajith Kumar and had expressed this wish soon after the shooting of English Vinglish. However, the legendary actor passed away suddenly in February 2018 before the project could materialize. Later, Boney took up the initiative and had talks with Ajith and other technicians to put this project together. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, Nerkonda Paarvai is a courtroom drama that discusses the issue of consent and takes on rape laws and criminal justice. It has Rangaraj Pandey, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Delhi Ganesh and Andrea Tariang in main roles.

The movie also has Vidya Balan and Kalki Koechlin in guest roles. Director H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame has led this film from the front as the director and the screenplay writer. The film's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while the cinematography and editing departments are handled by Nirav Shah and Gokul Chandran respectively.