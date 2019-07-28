In Com Staff July 28 2019, 4.26 pm July 28 2019, 4.26 pm

Thala Ajith had an amazing start to this year with a massive blockbuster in his Pongal release, Viswasam. The movie went up against Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta at the Box Office and came up trumps with all cylinders firing! Both these movies set the tone for Kollywood movies this year but are yet to be matched by any other movie. Post-Viswasam, it was announced that Ajith would be teaming up with H Vinoth for the Tamil remake of the superhit Bollywood movie Pink. This project is being produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios. The movie, titled Nerkonda Paarvai, is all set to hit the screens on August 8th and we now have another update about its release!

Recently, there have been a lot of talks doing the rounds that the pre-release business for Nerkonda Paarvai has not been up to the mark and that the theatrical distribution rights had not yet been sold. However, we have now come to know that the Malaysian release rights of this movie have been lapped up by MSK Film Production, a leading company that has released many top movies in overseas locations, in the past. Recently, on July 25th, a single - 'Agalaathey' was released by the makers and it has already crossed over 6 million views. The trailer and other singles from the movie which have been released so far have also been well received.