In Com Staff August 06 2019, 4.29 pm August 06 2019, 4.29 pm

Rangaraj Pandey is a well-known TV host and journalist, who is popular for his straightforwardness. He is making his debut as an actor with H Vinoth’s courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai, which is releasing this week on the 8th of August. He is playing a lawyer in the film bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Nerkonda Paarvai is high on expectation level and Ajith fans are waiting to catch a glimpse of their matinee idol second time this year after the blockbuster victory of Viswasam released in January. On the other hand, movie buffs are also looking forward to seeing the film as the original Hindi version Pink is content-rich and talked about consent, an important issue in the man-woman relationships. In his recent interview, Pandey opened up on why this film is a crucial one.

Rangaraj Pandey plays a lawyer, who is representing three men, and is on the opposite side of Ajith in the film. Upon being asked about how did he got the offer, Pandey revealed, “When the makers approached me with the role, I was delighted. I didn’t have a reason to say ‘no’. I had seen Pink much earlier and had loved it. Moreover, I liked both the films of Vinoth, Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran Adigaaram Ondru. To top it all, Ajith is the lead and Boney Kapoor is producing. I had all the reasons to say ‘yes’. I would say choosing me to play such a crucial role was a big challenge for them because it is a character that requires a veteran artiste to pull off".