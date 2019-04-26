  3. Regional
Nerkonda Paarvai: Shraddha Srinath opens up on how she found her way into the film

Regional

Nerkonda Paarvai: Shraddha Srinath opens up on how she found her way into the film

Nerkonda Paarvai is remake of Hindi film Pink.

back
Nerkonda PaarvaipinkShraddha ShrinathTaapsee Pannu
nextPriya Prakash Varrier signs her second Bollywood film titled Love Hackers

within