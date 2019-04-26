Nerkonda Paarvai: Shraddha Srinath opens up on how she found her way into the film

Siddarthsrinivas April 26 2019, 10.00 pm April 26 2019, 10.00 pm

Thala Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai is definitely one of the most-awaited films of the year. Despite being a remake of the Bollywood courtroom drama Pink, the film has got a lot of attention thanks to the names involved in it including Ajith himself, director H. Vinoth of Theeran fame, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Shraddha Srinath and more. The shoot for the film has already been wrapped up with a majority of the portions being shot in Hyderabad, as the team gears up for the big release on August 10.

Speaking to Shraddha about how it felt when he knew that she was going to be a part of the film, we hear “There was a time span of 30 days between my first phone call for the film, and the day that I got selected. I was very excited waiting to hear from them. There was a 3-week window where I didn’t get any response, and I had feels of it not happening, but I then received a call asking for a look test. After I tried out lots of costumes, I was asked to enact a scene. It didn’t quite turn well the first time, but after the director explained the actual context to me, I performed it better and he gave me the nod. It was that simple.” Shraddha is reprising the role played by Taapsee Pannu in the original. The actress is currently busy promoting her mystery thriller K13, which hits the screens on May 3.

According to close sources, all the cast and crew members of the film have been blown away by Ajith’s performance in the film. The actor has swiftly completed his portions with a majority of the shots being done in just single takes. After tasting huge success with his last family entertainer Viswasam, Nerkonda Paarvai would be a full-fledged performance-oriented outing for the actor.