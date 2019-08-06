In Com Staff August 06 2019, 4.31 pm August 06 2019, 4.31 pm

Shraddha Srinath will be seen reprising the role of Taapsee Pannu in the Tamil remake of Pink titled as Nerkonda Paarvai. The film, bankrolled by Boney Kapoor for his production house, is directed by H Vinoth. Thala Ajithkumar is fitting into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan in the Tamil version. A special show was conducted for the media and it has been revealed that Ajith’s character name is Amitabh Bachchan in the film. Shraddha Srinath, on a whirlwind promotional tour of the film, has been discussing the various aspects of the film in detail. In one of such interviews, the actress shared her opinion about Ajith, her working experience with the actor, why she did not watch the original film Pink and compares her real-life character with the reel one.

About working with Ajith, Shraddha recalled, “He is very humble and a dynamic actor who never loses sight of the bigger picture. He understands that it is not about individuals and always thinks about how to make the film better. During the court scenes, when I looked into his eyes, I got this feeling that he was really fighting for me, for us. It felt like he was our lawyer, trying to save us. The entire shoot is full of such surreal moments. Ajith is such a humane star that not once did it feel like I was working with a megastar.”Shraddha has not seen the original film Pink as she felt that she did not want to be influenced by Taapsee’s performance and wanted to bring to the table her own freshness. About getting the role in Ner Konda Paarvai, Shraddha reveals, “I really wanted to be a part of this film. For this role, they were looking for a mix of performing ability and a certain physical appearance. I think I matched that."

Shraddha plays a character called Meera Krishnan and feels that she is very different from her. She further elaborated, “Meera reacts easily while I take my time. She is emotional and says things in the spur of the moment. I am diplomatic and know the power of words. If something unfair is happening to her, she will fight for it. I want to adapt that part for myself.”

Ner Konda Paarvai is all set to hit the screens the day after tomorrow, on August 8th.