In Com Staff June 03 2019, 9.58 am June 03 2019, 9.58 am

Ajith is a name, Thala is an icon! Across Kollywood, Ajith has such a massive fan following that each and every movie of his is celebrated like a festival. His humility and simplicity have won over so many people's hearts that they have placed him on a lofty pedestal inside their hearts. There might be fans of other stars who hate Ajith as an actor but there cannot be anybody who hates him as a wonderful human. Now, it looks like Thala Ajith has won over another fan. It is well known that popular talk show host Rangaraj Pandey is acting alongside Ajith in his upcoming movie Nerkonda Paarvai. The movie's shoot is now over and it is in the post-production stage.

In a recent video posted on Rangaraj Pandey's Youtube channel, he has waxed eloquent about Ajith - the star and the man! Rangaraj Pandey says, "Initially, I considered Ajith to just be like any other actor but the guts with which he dissolved his fan clubs is something that made me realise he is unique. His bold speech at the former Chief Minister Kalaignar's felicitation event is something that nobody else would ever do. His respect for the Press & Media and his total absence from any Social Media platforms all set him apart." He also said, "I appreciate Ajith for his political stance. During my interactions with him at the shooting spots, I came to know that he has a very keen political sense of both National and State politics and his knowledge of politics is vast. However, just like any common man, he chooses to exercise his political opinions only through his vote!"