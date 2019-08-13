In Com Staff August 13 2019, 4.17 pm August 13 2019, 4.17 pm

Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai released a few days back and since then people have not been able to stop talking about it. As already known, Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Ajith was seen reprising Big B’s role as a fearless lawyer and, needless to say, he delivered an outstanding performance. Twitter and every other social media platforms have been flooded with praises for Ajith and recently even Suriya and Jyothika expressed how much they loved the film. Now, according to a report in a leading media, Rajinikanth watched this film and immediately called Ajith to congratulate him!

The report states that Thalaivar watched the film and was very impressed with Ajith’s work. Thus he decided to call him and appreciate the fact that he took up such a relevant topic. He reportedly also praised Ajith’s outstanding acting in the film. This surely is great positive feedback from Thalaivar! Interestingly, Nerkonda Paarvai registered the highest day-one grosser in the capital city of Tamil Nadu, in 2019. It even surpassed the record of Rajinikanth’s Petta! The film earned a whopping Rs. 70 crores in its first weekend itself reportedly and it still looks like there is no stopping it. This movie has even surpassed Ajith’s own Pongal release, Viswasam.