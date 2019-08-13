Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai released a few days back and since then people have not been able to stop talking about it. As already known, Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Ajith was seen reprising Big B’s role as a fearless lawyer and, needless to say, he delivered an outstanding performance. Twitter and every other social media platforms have been flooded with praises for Ajith and recently even Suriya and Jyothika expressed how much they loved the film. Now, according to a report in a leading media, Rajinikanth watched this film and immediately called Ajith to congratulate him!
The report states that Thalaivar watched the film and was very impressed with Ajith’s work. Thus he decided to call him and appreciate the fact that he took up such a relevant topic. He reportedly also praised Ajith’s outstanding acting in the film. This surely is great positive feedback from Thalaivar! Interestingly, Nerkonda Paarvai registered the highest day-one grosser in the capital city of Tamil Nadu, in 2019. It even surpassed the record of Rajinikanth’s Petta! The film earned a whopping Rs. 70 crores in its first weekend itself reportedly and it still looks like there is no stopping it. This movie has even surpassed Ajith’s own Pongal release, Viswasam.
The director H Vinoth, recently opened up to the media and revealed that this film was made on the request of the late Sridevi who wanted her husband, Boney Kapoor, to produce a film with Ajith. This film has Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang, Abhirami, Rangaraj Pandey and others in crucial roles. Vidya Balan is also playing a crucial role in this film. Meanwhile, Ajith will be doing his next film with this same director and producer duo. Let's see how that one turns out to be! Stay tuned…