In Com Staff August 01 2019, 8.25 pm August 01 2019, 8.25 pm

Nerkonda Paarvai is, undoubtedly, among one of the most anticipated films in recent times. This film, as is already known, is the Tamil remake of the hit Bollywood film, Pink. Ajith will be seen as a fearless lawyer, reprising Amitabh Bachchan’s role in this remake. Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, Nerkonda Paarvai is all set to release on August 8. With just a few days to go for the film’s release, many have been wondering why the film’s theatrical rights haven’t been sold yet. Now, finally, Boney Kapoor has announced that the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the film have been acquired.

Taking to Twitter, Boney Kapoor informed all Kollywood fans that Nerkonda Paarvai will be released in Tamil Nadu by Mr. G. Srinivasan of M/s. S. Picture, Mr. K. Rajamannar of M/s. Kanthaswamy Arts Centre & Mr. Raahul. This sure is great news for all fans, who were getting worried about the film not finding a release. Many reports were earlier stating that Gemini Film Circuit may acquire the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights but it looks like the makers chose to go the other way. Whether the film’s rights have been sold at a high price or not, is not known yet. This film marks the debut of Boney Kapoor as a producer in the Tamil film industry.

See Boney Kapoor's tweet here:

Happy to announce that our prestigious project with Ajith, Nerkonda Paarvai,will be released in TN by Mr. G. Srinivasan of M/s. S. Picture, Mr. K.Rajamannar of M/s. Kanthaswamy Arts Centre & Mr. Raahul — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 1, 2019