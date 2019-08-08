In Com Staff August 08 2019, 4.14 pm August 08 2019, 4.14 pm

Finally, the day has come when Thala Ajith’s much-awaited film Nerkonda Paarvai, has made its way to the big screens. This film is not only getting great reviews but it has already rocked the box office in just a few hours of release. Even though it is the middle of the week, Ajith fans are flocking the theatres to watch his latest outing. Now, it is already known that Ajith’s fans make sure they show Ajith how much love they have for him. Sometimes, it also goes to an extent where they do very disturbing things. According to actor Shanthnu, a fan of Ajith tried to commit suicide at Sathyam Cinemas, when he couldn’t get a ticket!

The actor took to Twitter and wrote that he doesn’t have any words for what he witnessed. He then went on to say that there was a man next to him at Sathyam Cinemas who poured petrol all over his body and was looking for a matchstick to burn himself because of some ticket issue. He added that the guy has been arrested. Shanthnu also said that no actor would ever want their fan to do such things, especially over a ticket. Many fans commented on this post and expressed their shock over such acts which people do, to prove their fandom. Recently, Ajith fans had trended the hashtag RIPVijay on Twitter and that was frowned upon by many too. This surely makes everyone think whether Ajith should actually talk about this or not.

Here's the tweet:

I DONT KNW WAT TO SAY! At #Sathyam now where a man RIGHT NXT TO ME was bathing in petrol&searching fr a matchstick to burn himself bcz of sme ticket issue for #NKP#THALA or any othr STAR will def not encourage this! It’s ur life against a movie ticket Police have arrested him nw — Shanthnu Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) August 7, 2019

The tweet continues to state that the incident was to bring awareness and not spread negativity.

Check out the tweet:

Requesting others not to troll about d incident I mentioned!This was to bring awareness¬ spread negativity! Someone’s life was involved, pls don’t enjoy trolling it A movie is meant to be enjoyed by watching it,not do things like this! Let’s go to theatres&enjoy #NKP — Shanthnu Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) August 7, 2019