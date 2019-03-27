Nerkonda Paarvai: Thala Ajith to carry two different looks in Pink's Tamil remake?

Ajith Kumar is extremely busy shooting for his next film Nerkonda Paarvai which is the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink that featured Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee in the lead roles. The shoot is currently underway in Ramoji Film City Hyderabad where work is happening at a brisk pace. We have already seen one look of Ajith in the film where he is heavily bearded. Now, in a picture, that is doing rounds on social media, Ajith can be seen on the sets with a completely clean shaven look!

This look change suggests that maybe the makers have changed the script a lot to suit the mass image of Ajith because Amitabh Bachchan had only one get up in the original version of Nerkonda Paarvai Pink. He was scene in a bearded look right through the film. It was already known before that director H Vinoth is making some changes in this version of Pink but this look change is extremely interesting and we wonder what sort of new angle will this bring in the original story. The film is set to release on August 10.

Nerkonda Paarvai is directed by H Vinoth of Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran Adhigaram Ondru fame. The shooting of the film will go on until April without any break. The movie is directed by H Vinoth of Sathuranga Vettai fame, and produced by Boney Kapoor under his home banner Bayview Projects LLP. Apart from Ajith, the film also stars Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abirami Venkatachalam. Nirav Shah has been handling the camera for this project while Yuvan Shankar Raja takes care of the music.