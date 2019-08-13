In Com Staff August 13 2019, 3.15 pm August 13 2019, 3.15 pm

After a lot of expectation, Thala Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai hit the screens on August 8th! This movie, directed by H Vinoth and jointly produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, had a lot of expectations riding on it and it has lived up to it all. Ajith started the year with a blockbuster hit in his Pongal release - Viswasam, which was directed by Siruthai Siva and had Nayanthara as the leading lady. Now, Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the Tamil remake of the super hit Bollywood movie Pink is also following suit and is primed to turn into yet another blockbuster for Thala! The movie got an amazing opening and has been rocking at the Box Office.

We now have official news from Boney Kapoor himself, that NKP is making it big not just within India but in overseas Box Offices too. In a Twitter post, Boney Kapoor mentioned that Nerkonda Paarvai has grossed over 1 million US Dollars at the overseas Box Office alone! This is a massive achievement for the movie as it has been just four days since it hit the screens. The movie has been doing well at the local Box Offices too and has had an amazing opening! This movie, which marked Bollywood diva Vidya Balan's debut in Tamil movies, also saw Kalki Koechlin marking her entry into Tamil cinema with a special appearance in a song.

Here, check out Boney Kapoor's tweet: