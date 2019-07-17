In Com Staff July 17 2019, 10.28 pm July 17 2019, 10.28 pm

Ajith had a sensational opening for 2019, with his Pongal release Viswasam going on to become a blockbuster hit. It was then announced that Ajith would be collaborating with the late Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor for his next project. This new project, produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios, is being directed by H Vinoth, of Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran fame. This project has since been completed and will soon be hitting the screens on August 8th. As the release date is nearing, another exciting update about this movie titled Nerkonda Paarvai (NKP) is here...

The Nerkonda Paarvai team has revealed that the movie has completed the Censor formalities. It has come to light that the movie has been censored with a U/A certificate. This could be very much due to the violence as well as adult content. With the excitement levels for this movie already at fever pitch, news of this Censor certification would only serve to take it up a notch higher. Nerkonda Paarvai is the official Tamil remake of the super hit Hindi movie Pink, which had Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee in the lead. This courtroom drama had the Big B as an advocate, the role which Ajith would be reprising in Tamil and Taapsee as a victim, which is to be reprised by Shraddha Srinath.

NKP's cast also includes Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andreah Tariang, Adik Ravichandran, Delhi Ganesh and a number of other stars. One of the highlights of this movie is that Bollywood diva Vidya Balan will be making her Tamil debut and the fiery starlet Kalki Koechlin will also be debuting in Kollywood through a special appearance in a song number. The makers of this movie have already released the first and second single tracks as well as the trailer. Get set to catch this movie in the theatres on August 8th, folks!