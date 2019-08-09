In Com Staff August 09 2019, 2.18 pm August 09 2019, 2.18 pm

Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink, starring Ajith, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tairang, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Rangaraj Pandey, and others, hit the screens on 8 August. Before its theatrical release, the team organized a premiere in Singapore and also another show at the same time for the media in Chennai. The film received a positive response from the Chennai media. However, the unit was shocked to see the entire film leaked online, even before it hit the big screens. This has really angered the team and also all the Ajith fans. The leaked film, of course, is of very low quality.

It is surprising that despite producer Boney Kapoor approaching the High Court and obtaining a stay order against websites that leak the film illegally, the film has been out on the net. Tamil Rockers, a notorious piracy website, is said to be one of the main reasons the producer took this step to put an end to piracy. Not only the latest Indian and Hollywood releases, but this website has also begun uploading popular web series as well. But it looks like the steps taken by Boney Kapoor have not seemed to help him, as a lot of footage from the film and also a copy of the entire film got leaked online. On the other hand, there are also viewers who have been posting short clips of the film online and the makers are trying their best to bring them all down. We will have to wait and see if the makers get around to taking action against the people who leaked these clips.