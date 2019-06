In Com Staff June 13 2019, 6.19 pm June 13 2019, 6.19 pm

The trailer of Thala Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai, which was released online yesterday at 6 pm, has opened to a very good response and is the talk of the town. Apart from Thala’s loyal fans, we can see a lot of celebrities, too, talking about this trailer with a lot of enthusiasm. After a long time, Ajith has opted for a serious, non-commercial film and this has got the majority of the audience excited. Since the film is the official remake of Pink and handles a very relevant and sensitive issue related to women and how we perceive them, the film’s trailer has instantly struck a chord with the netizens. Here are some celeb reactions for this trending trailer, which has clocked in more than 5 million views in just over 16 hours since its release. It is expected to cross the 1 crore views mark within the next day or so.

What a gripping trailer! #NerKondaPaarvai is sure to keep us all on the edge of our seats! Looking forward to this with great anticipation! @BoneyKapoor #AjithKumar @ZeeStudios_https://t.co/3LIwNDChqi — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 12, 2019

Nerkonda Paarvai - Official Movie Trailer | Ajith Kumar | Shraddha Srina... https://t.co/J3cDMwl6zN via @YouTube 👌👌👌👌 superb AJith sir , @BoneyKapoor sir and Dir @DirectorHvinoth sir and team .... rocking rocking 😍😍😍sjs — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) June 12, 2019

#nerkondapaarvai #ajith superb, acting prowess and action in full display👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) June 12, 2019

இப்படி நிறைய, நிறைய, நிறைய, நிறைய, நிறைய... 👊🏻💥👌🏻 Waiting to see #Ajith Sir in a totally different avatar!!https://t.co/lFcX7GPC78 — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) June 12, 2019

Nice intense teaser ... best of luck Ajith sir and team #NerkondaPaarvai #NerkondaPaarvaiTeaser — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) June 12, 2019

Wow! Amazing trailer cut. This one builds up more excitement than the original. Loved the way Vinoth portrayed #thala in this one. Winner all the way. Best wishes to the team. #NerKondaPaarvaiTrailer 😍 https://t.co/4xPmWKx0CM — Editor PraveenKl (@Cinemainmygenes) June 12, 2019

#NerkondaPaarvaiTrailer is stunning 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽..... Thala stands tall as a lawyer😍😎😎 and @thisisysr music elevates the visuals to another level😎😎😎😎😎 Idhu podhum thala 😘 here it is 👇🏼https://t.co/OJZX6VWtUF — krishna (@Actor_Krishna) June 12, 2019

Absolute class&mass frm Our #Thala #Ajith sir &one of my favourite directors Vinod👌🎉 Big applause for Choosin to do this film #Ajith Sir & @BoneyKapoor sir for takin it to the masses! Appropriate film for this time👍🏽#Nermaiyaana #blockbuster aagum indha #NerkondaPaaravai 😇 https://t.co/fyp8QZ4e9j — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 12, 2019

A Must needed Content For this Time waiting eagerly for the Movie 😍 My heartiest wishes to the entire cast and Crew .. waiting For the conversations of #ThalaAjith sir and wishing for the massive success. last dialogue does mean alot. 😇 so do the movie 😊 https://t.co/qY9DOMs45e — Arunraja Kamaraj (@Arunrajakamaraj) June 12, 2019

SEMMMMMAAAAAAAAA THALAAAAAAAAA FULLLLLL ON FIREEEEEE ... In the full trailer AJITH SIR’s got NERKONDA PAARVAI💪💪 SIR IS BLAZINGGGGGGGG 🔥 🔥🔥 Nerkonda Paarvai - Official Movie Trailer | Ajith Kumar | Shraddha Srina... https://t.co/wVP0iuTquo via @YouTube — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) June 12, 2019

#NerkondaPaarvai ‘Apdilaam Nadakaadu..Nadakka Koodaadu’👌🏻👏🏻👍🏻💪🏻! Ajith Sir in an epic form 😍❤️🥳! Such a hard hitting trailer-A film that has come to awaken the judgements and conditions for a Woman. Thank u @BoneyKapoor ji & @DirectorHvinoth sir 😇🙏🏻.https://t.co/g4TtdG6ook — Ramya Subramanian (@ramyavj) June 13, 2019

ஒருத்தர் மேல நீங்க விசுவாசம் காட்றதுக்காக இன்னொருத்தர ஏன் அசிங்க படுத்துறீங்க - perfect👌🏻 Pppaaahhhh 🔥🔥🔥 top notch #thala and teaser of Nerkonda Paarvai - Official Movie Trailer | Ajith Kumar | Shraddha Srina... https://t.co/y3caCRriFW via @YouTube@BoneyKapoor — Shanthnu Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) June 12, 2019

As we can see, the trailer has won some really genuine comments from these celebrities. And there are many more such positive reactions. Nerkonda Paarvai is all set to open big on August 10th like all Thala films usually do; such a response to the trailer ought to make the film redhot with the neutral audience as well. All things look good for the film.