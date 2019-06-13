In Com Staff June 13 2019, 6.19 pm June 13 2019, 6.19 pm

The trailer of Thala Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai, which was released online yesterday at 6 pm, has opened to a very good response and is the talk of the town. Apart from Thala’s loyal fans, we can see a lot of celebrities, too, talking about this trailer with a lot of enthusiasm. After a long time, Ajith has opted for a serious, non-commercial film and this has got the majority of the audience excited. Since the film is the official remake of Pink and handles a very relevant and sensitive issue related to women and how we perceive them, the film’s trailer has instantly struck a chord with the netizens. Here are some celeb reactions for this trending trailer, which has clocked in more than 5 million views in just over 16 hours since its release. It is expected to cross the 1 crore views mark within the next day or so.

What a gripping trailer! #NerKondaPaarvai is sure to keep us all on the edge of our seats! Looking forward to this with great anticipation! @BoneyKapoor #AjithKumar @ZeeStudios_https://t.co/3LIwNDChqi — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 12, 2019

Nerkonda Paarvai - Official Movie Trailer | Ajith Kumar | Shraddha Srina... https://t.co/J3cDMwl6zN via @YouTube 👌👌👌👌 superb AJith sir , @BoneyKapoor sir and Dir @DirectorHvinoth sir and team .... rocking rocking 😍😍😍sjs — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) June 12, 2019

#nerkondapaarvai #ajith superb, acting prowess and action in full display👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) June 12, 2019

இப்படி நிறைய, நிறைய, நிறைய, நிறைய, நிறைய... 👊🏻💥👌🏻 Waiting to see #Ajith Sir in a totally different avatar!!https://t.co/lFcX7GPC78 — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) June 12, 2019

Nice intense teaser ... best of luck Ajith sir and team #NerkondaPaarvai #NerkondaPaarvaiTeaser — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) June 12, 2019

Wow! Amazing trailer cut. This one builds up more excitement than the original. Loved the way Vinoth portrayed #thala in this one. Winner all the way. Best wishes to the team. #NerKondaPaarvaiTrailer 😍 https://t.co/4xPmWKx0CM — Editor PraveenKl (@Cinemainmygenes) June 12, 2019

#NerkondaPaarvaiTrailer is stunning 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽..... Thala stands tall as a lawyer😍😎😎 and @thisisysr music elevates the visuals to another level😎😎😎😎😎 Idhu podhum thala 😘 here it is 👇🏼https://t.co/OJZX6VWtUF — krishna (@Actor_Krishna) June 12, 2019

Absolute class&mass frm Our #Thala #Ajith sir &one of my favourite directors Vinod👌🎉 Big applause for Choosin to do this film #Ajith Sir & @BoneyKapoor sir for takin it to the masses! Appropriate film for this time👍🏽#Nermaiyaana #blockbuster aagum indha #NerkondaPaaravai 😇 https://t.co/fyp8QZ4e9j — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 12, 2019

A Must needed Content For this Time waiting eagerly for the Movie 😍 My heartiest wishes to the entire cast and Crew .. waiting For the conversations of #ThalaAjith sir and wishing for the massive success. last dialogue does mean alot. 😇 so do the movie 😊 https://t.co/qY9DOMs45e — Arunraja Kamaraj (@Arunrajakamaraj) June 12, 2019

SEMMMMMAAAAAAAAA THALAAAAAAAAA FULLLLLL ON FIREEEEEE ... In the full trailer AJITH SIR’s got NERKONDA PAARVAI💪💪 SIR IS BLAZINGGGGGGGG 🔥 🔥🔥 Nerkonda Paarvai - Official Movie Trailer | Ajith Kumar | Shraddha Srina... https://t.co/wVP0iuTquo via @YouTube — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) June 12, 2019

#NerkondaPaarvai ‘Apdilaam Nadakaadu..Nadakka Koodaadu’👌🏻👏🏻👍🏻💪🏻! Ajith Sir in an epic form 😍❤️🥳! Such a hard hitting trailer-A film that has come to awaken the judgements and conditions for a Woman. Thank u @BoneyKapoor ji & @DirectorHvinoth sir 😇🙏🏻.https://t.co/g4TtdG6ook — Ramya Subramanian (@ramyavj) June 13, 2019

ஒருத்தர் மேல நீங்க விசுவாசம் காட்றதுக்காக இன்னொருத்தர ஏன் அசிங்க படுத்துறீங்க - perfect👌🏻 Pppaaahhhh 🔥🔥🔥 top notch #thala and teaser of Nerkonda Paarvai - Official Movie Trailer | Ajith Kumar | Shraddha Srina... https://t.co/y3caCRriFW via @YouTube@BoneyKapoor — Shanthnu Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) June 12, 2019