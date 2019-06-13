The trailer of Thala Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai, which was released online yesterday at 6 pm, has opened to a very good response and is the talk of the town. Apart from Thala’s loyal fans, we can see a lot of celebrities, too, talking about this trailer with a lot of enthusiasm. After a long time, Ajith has opted for a serious, non-commercial film and this has got the majority of the audience excited. Since the film is the official remake of Pink and handles a very relevant and sensitive issue related to women and how we perceive them, the film’s trailer has instantly struck a chord with the netizens. Here are some celeb reactions for this trending trailer, which has clocked in more than 5 million views in just over 16 hours since its release. It is expected to cross the 1 crore views mark within the next day or so.
As we can see, the trailer has won some really genuine comments from these celebrities. And there are many more such positive reactions. Nerkonda Paarvai is all set to open big on August 10th like all Thala films usually do; such a response to the trailer ought to make the film redhot with the neutral audience as well. All things look good for the film.