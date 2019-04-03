Nerkonda Paarvai: Vidya Balan wraps shooting of her Tamil debut, writes a note for producer Boney Kapoor

Ranjini Maitra April 03 2019, 8.38 pm April 03 2019, 8.38 pm

Vidya Balan's Tamil debut unfolded in the best way possible, with the actress coming on board for the Tamil remake of the acclaimed Bollywood film PINK. She was paired opposite Ajith Kumar in the same. Titled Nerkonda Paarvai, the film has now wrapped its schedule. The shooting was underway in Hyderabad. Upon wrapping up, she took to Instagram to pen down a heartfelt message for producer Boney Kapoor, who also made his debut into producing Tamil films!

'Glad to be a small part of this special one,' wrote the actor, who had a cameo in the film. Ajith's character is similar to what Amitabh Bachchan played in PINK, and Vidya will be seen in a brief appearance, playing Ajith's wife. She also didn't forget to tag Boney's children Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. Actors such as Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Aswin Rao, Rangaraj Pandey and Sujith Shankar are also a part of Nerkonda Paarvai.

Kapoor, who is simultaneously working on another Tamil project right now, earlier termed Vidya's role as special. “Happy to introduce Vidya Balan to Tamil audiences. She is paired with Ajith and her role is very special. Shraddha Srinath has also been roped in for a pivotal role. Rangaraj Pandey plays a very important character,” an earlier statement by him read.

Boney also revealed that his wife, the late Sridevi, wanted him to venture into Tamil cinema and a remake of PINK was Ajith's idea that they materialised.

"While working with Ajith in 'English Vinglish', Sridevi had expressed her desire that Ajith does a Tamil film for our home production. Nothing exciting came up till one day last year," he said, adding that the late actor immediately agreed to the idea of a PINK remake.

The film is slated to release on May 1.