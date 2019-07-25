In Com Staff July 25 2019, 8.48 pm July 25 2019, 8.48 pm

Thala Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai is the hot topic that is on the lips of almost all K-town audiences. The movie is nearing its release date and will be hitting the screens on August 8th. The Tamil remake of the super hit Bollywood movie Pink, Nerkonda Paarvai has Ajith and Shraddha Srinath reprising the roles played by Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee in the original. Directed by H Vinoth, this movie is jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios. Though the buzz surrounding this movie is high, the reports doing the rounds state that the pre-release business for this movie has not taken off. Some reports also state that the distributors are not coming forward to purchase the theatrical rights as the price quoted by Boney Kapoor is said to be beyond their expectations. However, we have some good news in this regard.

A little birdie who follows the industry happenings tells us exclusively, "The acclaimed production and distribution house Gemini Film Circuit has expressed interest in purchasing the distribution rights of Nerkonda Paarvai!" However, even before we could let the happiness sink in, we hear another contrasting report. Some sections of the industry state that even if Gemini Film Circuit acquires the distribution rights of NKP, the movie's release cannot be guaranteed as the banner has some unresolved issues, pending. These issues are from the unreleased movie Madha Gaja Raja.

Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead, was directed by Sundar C. The movie was originally supposed to release in 2014 or 2015 but is yet to see the light of day due to some issues. This could cause all the affected people to move for a Stay Order on NKP's release if Gemini Film Circuit acquires the theatrical rights! Meanwhile, Ravindar Chandrasekar of Libra Productions has revealed in a recent media interaction that he had tried to acquire the distribution rights but was said to have been dissuaded from doing so.