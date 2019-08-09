Produced by Boney Kapoor for his banner Bay View Projects LLP, in association with Zee Studios and directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink. This movie hit the screens yesterday, on 8 August. Ajith has a terrific pull at the Box Office and despite being released on a Thursday, this film has managed to collect Rs 1.58 crores on its opening day, in Chennai alone. This is higher than the hero’s last release - Viswasam - in January 2019, which had collected Rs. 88 lakhs on an opening day in Chennai, as Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta also released on the same day. Overall, Nerkonda Paarvai is estimated to have collected around Rs. 25 crores on its opening day, in Tamil Nadu itself.
In the all-time top ten Chennai city day 1 Box Office collections, Nerkonda Paarvai features 4th on the list, after 2.0 (Rs. 2.64 crores), Sarkar (Rs. 2.41 crores) and Kaala (Rs. 1.76 crores). This day 1 collection for Nerkonda Paarvai is considered to be well above average, by the trade pundits. The film was released in over 500 screens and the advance booking was as tremendous, as expected. There was a minor issue regarding the profit-sharing between the exhibitor and distributor on the eve of the release, which was later sorted out. In leading multiplex Mayajaal on the outskirts of Chennai, the film had over 80 shows for the first day.
According to trade trackers, Nerkonda Paarvai has registered over 80-100 per cent occupancy on average, for over 220 shows. The complete detailed reports are still awaited. In Tamil Nadu, this film is estimated to have registered over 70 per cent occupancy and the movie is expected to earn over Rs. 10 crores on the first day at the Box Office. Trade analysts state that the content is expected to pull in the audiences to the theatres during the weekend. Besides Ajith, this film features Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tairang, Abhirami Venkatachalam and others. Vidya Balan has made her Tamil debut through Nerkonda Paarvai. Let's wait and watch how this movie fares at the BO, in the coming days!!