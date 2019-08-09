In Com Staff August 09 2019, 2.16 pm August 09 2019, 2.16 pm

Produced by Boney Kapoor for his banner Bay View Projects LLP, in association with Zee Studios and directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink. This movie hit the screens yesterday, on 8 August. Ajith has a terrific pull at the Box Office and despite being released on a Thursday, this film has managed to collect Rs 1.58 crores on its opening day, in Chennai alone. This is higher than the hero’s last release - Viswasam - in January 2019, which had collected Rs. 88 lakhs on an opening day in Chennai, as Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta also released on the same day. Overall, Nerkonda Paarvai is estimated to have collected around Rs. 25 crores on its opening day, in Tamil Nadu itself.

In the all-time top ten Chennai city day 1 Box Office collections, Nerkonda Paarvai features 4th on the list, after 2.0 (Rs. 2.64 crores), Sarkar (Rs. 2.41 crores) and Kaala (Rs. 1.76 crores). This day 1 collection for Nerkonda Paarvai is considered to be well above average, by the trade pundits. The film was released in over 500 screens and the advance booking was as tremendous, as expected. There was a minor issue regarding the profit-sharing between the exhibitor and distributor on the eve of the release, which was later sorted out. In leading multiplex Mayajaal on the outskirts of Chennai, the film had over 80 shows for the first day.