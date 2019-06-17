In Com Staff June 17 2019, 5.55 pm June 17 2019, 5.55 pm

There is no doubt that Ajith is one of the biggest stars in the Industry and his upcoming film, Nerkonda Paarvai, is the biggest talking point right now. As already known, the film is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit movie Pink. Nerkonda Paarvai has been directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. The makers released the trailer of the film just a couple of days back and it absolutely thrilled the audience. Reportedly the makers are also planning for an earlier release! Nerkonda Parvaai was supposed to release on the 10th of August but now reportedly, it may release on July 25th or August 1st!

According to a report in a leading media outlet, the producers have decided to move the film to an earlier date and cash in on a four-day weekend by releasing it on a Thursday. The report also states that this may be a thoughtful move in order to not clash with Prabhas’s Saaho. Although an official confirmation has not been given about this, it may be a good thing for both films. Like Nerkonda Parvaai, Saaho is also one of the biggest releases as it will see Prabhas back on the big screen after the Baahubali series. Releasing the two films at a distance of a few weeks may help the Box Office collection of both!