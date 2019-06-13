In Com Staff June 13 2019, 12.09 am June 13 2019, 12.09 am

Thala Ajith is one powerful actor and that is known to everyone. Fans have been eagerly waiting for his upcoming film Nerkonda Parvaai, which is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit movie Pink. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot for this movie and it is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 10. This film has been directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Ever since it was announced that the trailer of the films would be out today, anticipation levels have been high. And, as expected the trailer is nothing short of an intense courtroom drama filled with emotions, action and amazingly powerful dialogues.

The trailer opens with a scene similar to what we saw in Pink, where Ajith, who is reprising Amitabh Bachchan’s role in the film, asks Shraddha whether she is a virgin. But the opening scene does not do justice to what follows. As the trailer proceeds, we see a wave of emotions and dialogues flowing in that will keep you hooked to the screen. We want to take a moment here to appreciate Ajith and his impeccable emotional acting. The actor shows rage, pity and a sort of vindictive attitude that will make you feel what the character is feeling. Shraddha too has lived up to the expectations of fans and has a powerful sense of expression throughout. As for the rest of the cast, it is safe to say Nerkonda Parvaai is not going to let anyone down.

Here's the trailer of Nerkonda Paarvai: