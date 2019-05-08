New Punjabi movie Kabza Sarhadon Paar announced!

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 8.19 pm May 08 2019, 8.19 pm

This week we came across an announcement of an upcoming Punjabi movie. Under the banner of Smarb Creations, Punjabi movie titled Kabza – Sarhadon Paar was announced by the team. The movie is penned by Surmeet Maavi, who is known for Punjab 1984, and Balraj Syal together. The executive producer of the movie is BS Aulakh and the project is designed by Atul Kapur.

A picture from the movie announcement event was out and we could see veterans like Sardar Sohi, BN Sharma, and Malkit Rauni were present. Along with them, comedian Harby Sangha was also present on the occasion. The team is also trying to rope in Guggu Gill for a pivotal character.

Talking to Ghaint Punjab, the writer of the movie Surmeet Maavi exclusively revealed a few details about the film. He shared, " The movie is a different comedy movie based on the Punjab which is situated in Pakistan and Punjab situated in India. The story starts off with conflict but takes a humorous turn showing how similar we are culturally. Each character has quite a detailed role and we are currently just fitting the best actors in the perfect roles."

He also mentioned that the movie would go on the floor this July and would be released next year. Let’s see how 'different' this comedy movie is from the other ones.

Pic Courtesy: Ghaint Punjab