New Punjabi movie 'Tu Mera Ki Lagda' announced, first look poster reveals more details!

A new Punjabi movie titled 'Tu Mera Ki Lagda' has just been announced by the makers and they've even shared the first look poster which revealed the star cast and other details of this project.

Tu Mera Ki Lagda is a Punjabi feature film which stars singer-actor Harjit Harman and Shefali Sharma in lead roles. The star cast also includes Yograj Singh, Gurmeet Saajan, Gurpreet Bhangu and Prince KJ Singh. In one of the posts from the film's sets, we got a glimpse of actress Jaspinder Cheema as well and Nisha Bano as well. The film's shoot started in March 2019 and now it is in its post-production phase.

The film will be released under the banner Winners Film Production. It has been produced by popular Punjabi character actor Gurmeet Saajan and is written and directed by Manjeet Singh Tony and Gurmeet Saajan.

Before this film, Harjit Harman was seen in Kudmaiyan opposite Japji Khaira. Though the film couldn't do much at the Punjab Box Office, it managed to go fairly good business in the overseas market. The release date and genre of this film has not been revealed so let us wait till we see more updates from the team.