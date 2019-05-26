New releases Lisaa and Neeya 2 are no-shows!

Lmk May 26 2019, 5.31 pm May 26 2019, 5.31 pm

The new Tamil releases of the week such as Lisaa and Neeya 2 have opened to a really tepid response at the box office. Neeya 2 also suffered from a delayed release, as it lost out on a Friday noon shows all over the state. On an opening day in Chennai city, Lisaa grossed 6 lakhs while Neeya 2 grossed 5 lakhs. As we can see, the numbers are really low; coupled with poor talk and minimal public awareness about these films, both of them won’t survive in theatres for long.

Both Lisaa and Neeya 2 are female-centric films, though the latter also has a known hero in the form of Jai. With Anjali headlining Lisaa with her presence, and Raai Laxmi, Catherine Tresa and Varu Sarath in Neeya 2, both the films still haven’t been able to pull in the audience. Though the weekend numbers would be better than Friday’s, they are still at a really low level. Clearly, the likes of Nayanthara and Anushka stand head and shoulders above the other heroines in terms of box office pull and audience craze. Nayanthara has delivered many solo blockbusters over the past 3 to 4 years; recently her Airaa wasn’t up to her usual standards but the numbers were still respectable.

Next Friday, we have Suriya - Selvaraghavan’s biggie NGK and director Vijay’s horror comedy sequel Devi 2 to grab the majority of the theatres in TN. Hence, Neeya 2 and Lisaa will be having a very short run in theatres. Hopefully, the industry will have a big bang close to May with NGK and Devi 2. We also hear that last week’s Monster is doing well in theatres across the state and that it’ll have a better 2nd weekend compared to its opening weekend.