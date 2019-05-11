New song 'Aaja Billo Katthe Nachiye' from Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh out now!

In Com Staff May 11 2019, 4.56 pm May 11 2019, 4.56 pm

A brand new song 'Aaja Billo Katthe Nachiye' from the forthcoming Punjabi film Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh has just been released on YouTube. The song shows Gippy Grewal dancing and singing on the streets of Amritsar amidst, what seems to be a baraat. On the other hand, Sargun is shown in a relatively uninterested mode which later turns into light smiles and some dance moves.

Here's the full video of Aja Billo Katthe Nachiye:

Aja Billo Katthe Nachiye is a fresh new upbeat bhangra number that does remind you of Rann Botal Vargi by Taje The Don but it does have the ingredients for making its way to the playlist of wedding chartbusters. The song is sung by Gippy Grewal, the lyrics are by Ricky Khan and the music is by Jatinder Shah.

Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh is slated to release on May 24, 2019. It stars Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta in lead roles and also has Rajpal Yadav in a pivotal character. The movie is produced by Sumit Dutt, Anupama Katkar & Eara Dutt and is directed by Karan Guliani.