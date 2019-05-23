  3. Regional
New song 'Beautiful Jatti' from Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh' out now!

Regional

New song titled Beautiful Jatti from Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh is out now!

The song, Beautiful Jatti, features Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta's chemistry yet again in a different way.

back
Beautiful JattiChandigarh-Amritsar-ChandigarhGippy GrewalJatinder ShahKaran R GulianiManinder KaileyNaresh KathooriaSargun MehtaTrending In Punjab
nextPunjabi singer Lakhwinder Wadali always wanted to be a cricketer!

within