New song titled Beautiful Jatti from Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh is out now!

A new peppy song Beautiful Jatti from the forthcoming release Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh has hit the internet today. The song is sung by Gippy Grewal. The lyrics of the song are penned by Maninder Kailey and it is composed by Jatinder Shah. The song features Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta's chemistry yet again in a different way.

The makers of Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh are promoting their film in full swing and with each song release or dialogue promo, the excitement level among the audience is also increasing. Four songs from the film have already been released and the audience has not shied from showing the love to these songs.

Beautiful Jatti Full Song:

Talking about the film, singer-actor Gippy Grewal said “Chandigarh-Amritsar-Chandigarh is one of my favourite projects. And as a team, we have tried our level best to make sure that every minute detail is taken care of, like accent and body language of both, the places and music. I believe music is a very important asset to the film. I am sure that this song ‘Beautiful Jatti’ will surely make audiences dance and will soon become a party anthem.”

The film is a Karan R Guliani directorial and stars Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal as the lead actors. Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh is a romantic comedy written by Naresh Kathooria, who has also written the screenplay and the dialogues of the film. Jatinder Shah has given the music and the background score of the film. The entire project is produced by Sumit Dutt, Anupama Katkar and Eara Dutt. With this film, the audience will get to see Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal sharing the screen for the first time.

The film is slated for release on 24th May 2019.

