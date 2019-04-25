  3. Regional
Newbie Deesh Sandhu releases a mashup of Jagmohan Kaur's folk songs

Regional

Newbie Deesh Sandhu releases a mashup of Jagmohan Kaur's folk songs

A tribute to Jagmohan Kaur, this mashup has been released on the official YouTube channel of Kaos Productions.

back
Amo HayerDeesh SandhuJagmohan KaurKaos ProductionsTrending In Punjab
nextKanchana 3 actress Alexandra Ri Djavi refutes claims of sexual harassment!

within