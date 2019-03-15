Newlyweds Arya and Sayyeshaa glitter at their Chennai reception bash

Arya and Sayyeshaa had a simple and elegant reception event at a popular star hotel in Chennai on Thursday evening. The couple got married in Hyderabd on March 10. Members of the film media attended the meet, wished the pair and clicked their pictures with the newlyweds who looked superb together. While Arya opted for a suited look, Sayyeshaa looked regal in a grand saree matched with other glittering accessories.

Some of the pair’s celebrity friends from the industry also attended this reception party. Director AL Vijay, actors Bharath, Shanthanu with his wife Kiki, dance choreographer Sridhar were among those spotted. Sayyeshaa’s mother Shaheen was evidently proud and happy seeing her daughter glowing in the presence of her husband. She played the perfect host inviting all the guests cheerfully. The stage was beautifully decorated with flowers and a SJ logo (like the dollar $ symbol) standing for Sayyeshaa and Jamshed (Arya’s real name).

Meanwhile, the rumour mill is that Arya and Sayyeshaa would be pairing together in the upcoming Shakti Soundar Rajan film Teddy, to be produced by Studio Green. When this announcement is made official, we can expect a lot of excitement from fans due to the prospect of seeing the real-life pair on screen as well. For now, we believe Arya and Sayyeshaa will soon take off for a blissful honeymoon vacation.