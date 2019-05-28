NGK: Cuss words to be censored, film to be first to get South Korea release

Lmk May 28 2019, 12.10 pm May 28 2019, 12.10 pm

Tamil film director Selvaraghavan's Nanda Gopalan Kumaran (NGK) was recently given a U certificate, much to the surprise of movie buffs, as his films are known to mostly get a either an A or UA certificate. It is evident that he has toned down the content to make a film which will suit the family-image of his lead actor Suriya. The list of cuts that the censor board gave to NGK is leaked online. All the cuts are dialogue mutes, as the muted words fall under the category of cuss words making the final censored running time of NGK is 2 hours 28 minutes. Editor Praveen KL was taken on board after the initially booked editor GK Prasanna walked out in the early stages of the film itself.

With a worldwide release on Friday and huge screen counts in other overseas territories, NGK will be the first ever Tamil film to release in South Korea. A premiere show for the movie has also been scheduled for Thursday night in the US.

A Telugu-dubbed version will also be released simultaneously on May 31st. Moreover, The NGK team will attend a pre-release event in Hyderabad on May 28th. The immense popularity around the lead trio of Suriya, Sai Pallavi and Rakul surely makes the movie a lucrative prospect in the Tollywood trade as well.

In Tamil Nadu, the movie is probably set to have its own release by the producers through leading distributors in the various territories. It is going to be the last big film as the summer vacations come to an end, with school-reopening set in early June. The trade, which is looking at a good opening on the first weekend, also expects a good second weekend with Eid al-Fitr holidays lined up. Let’s see how it goes!