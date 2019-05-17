NGK director Selvaraghavan says he wants to make a women-centric film!

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 8.52 pm May 17 2019, 8.52 pm

Director Selvaraghavan is currently pumped up for his next release with Suriya in the lead, titled NGK. Kadhal Kondein marked Selvaraghavan’s directorial debut and it went on to become a landmark film for both him and his brother Dhanush. The director is known for his distinctive writing and beautiful direction skills. Selva is making a comeback after six years and his fans couldn’t be more elated about it. While many were bothered about the long break, in a recent interview with a leading daily, Selva opened up about it and said that it was all very normal for him.

Talking to the media, the director said that he takes one day at a time and if things do not go his way, he goes on about his life normally. He also explained how he goes on with writing a story, “It is a tough process. A thought hits you and then you dwell on it. Then, I start outlining and then dive into each scene. This transformation is important. The pages need to flow. I take a small break around halfway and then start again. I need to write, ‘The End’ before I can analyze it. I find rewriting to be as important as writing.” Talking about the strong female characters in his film and the possibility of making a woman-centric film one day, he said, “I have a few ideas as well. I have always wanted to show the challenges women face in a male-dominated society. I hope to make it soon.”

Well, that sure will be something we will all be looking forward too! The director also admitted that NGK was written, keeping Suriya in mind and that he wanted to work with him for very long. Well, we sure wish Selva all the best for his upcoming film.