  3. Regional
NGK director Selvaraghavan says he wants to make a women-centric film!

Regional

NGK director Selvaraghavan says he wants to make a women-centric film!

Selvaraghavan also admitted that NGK was written keeping Suriya in mind.

back
DhanushKadhal KondeinNGKSelvaraghavanSuriyaTrending In South
nextNelson Venkatesan used a real rat for his film Monster? Read the deets here...

within